When Kumar Sanu Sang His First Song For Amitabh Bachchan

Any discussion on the 90s playback singing era is incomplete without Kumar Sanu, who is probably one of the most revered artists after Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar. Kumar Sanu has given us an array of melodious songs right from the beginning of the 90s until well into the mid-2000s. He was reigning supreme in the 90s with almost everyone wanting to work with him Sanu has sung songs in around 75 films for the music director duo Nadeem-Shravan. He has sung in 60 films for Anu Malik, 30 films for Jatin-Lalit and 25 films for Rakesh Roshan.

Kumar Sanu, in a recent chat with ETimes, reminisced about his early years in the playback industry.

Kumar Sanu said that he changed his original name Kedarnath Bhattacharya to the present following the suggestion of Kalyanji-Anandji with whom he said he shared a great professional relationship. He said that in those days it was presumed that Bengalis could not speak proper Urdu and people did not want to listen to Bengali singers singing in Hindi.

Sanu spoke about playback singing for Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in 1989’s Jaadugar. Big B received a sample of Sanu’s recording through Sanjay Dutt. However, Sanu had no idea that he would be singing for Amitabh Bachchan and when he came to know, he got all jittery. He said he felt a chill down his spine. However, the recording was done well and Amitabh even complimented him in Bengali, he said.

When asked about working with Gulshan Kumar, musician Kumar Sanu claimed that because of him, he never had to worry about money once he arrived in Mumbai. “He gifted me my first new car and he also helped me financially in helping me buy my first house," the singer said.

Kumar Sanu holds a unique Guinness World Record for recording the maximum number of songs in a day. Back in 1993, Sanu recorded 28 songs in a single day.