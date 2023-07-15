When Late Actor Ravindra Mahajani’s Son Pulled The Family Out Of Debt

A wave of grief and shock has swept across the Marathi film industry after the news of actor Ravindra Mahajani’s death surfaced online. The actor, who was known for his charming good looks and personality, had been living alone in a house in Ambi village at Maval in Pune.

Ravindra Mahajani is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. His son Gashmeer Mahajani is also a successful actor and is currently working in Hindi television. Following in his father’s footsteps, Gashmeer also made his cinematic debut. The father-and-son duo has also appeared in some films together.

Ravindra Mahajani belonged to a lower middle-class background and he used to drive a taxi to make ends meet while looking for work in the film industry. After having some success in films, he started a business of his own but was reportedly subjected to fraud which not only made him lose money but resulted in a huge debt. It was reportedly Gashmeer, who was in school at that time, who then came forward to rescue the family out of debt.

In an interview, Gashmeer said that at the age of 15, he started his own dance academy in Pune. This was at a time when their house was mortgaged to the bank and they had a debt close to Rs 50 lakh. After running the dance academy for 2 years, he started his own corporate event management company and by the age of 21, he was able to pay off the debts. He further said that he paid taxes when he was 17 years old.

Gashmeer, who has a very strong presence on social media, has a lot of posts where he mentions and posts about his mother but his followers have noticed that he does not have any posts about his father. This has led to speculation that Gashmeer is closer to his mother than he was to his father.