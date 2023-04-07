When Late Actress Rita Bhaduri Got 'Very Angry' About Being Called Jaya Bachchan's Sister

Rita Bhaduri was a famous actress in the film and TV industry. She worked in more than 70 Hindi films and many serials. Be it portraying the role of a mother or a sister-in-law, she received high accolades for her impeccable performances. During her career, there were many speculations about her relationship with the Bachchan family. Once, she even addressed it in an interview and expressed that it used to make her angry. Can you guess the reason?

Well, the reason was her surname, Bhaduri. On multiple occasions, Rita Bhaduri was thought to be the sister of Jaya Bhaduri aka Jaya Bachchan, which gave rise to such rumours. Not to forget, Jaya has a sister named Rita Bhaduri, who is now Rita Verma.

The Rang actress once asked about this in an interview and she said, “When I came to Jaipur last time, someone asked me whether you are Jaya Bhaduri’s sister?" She added, “I was very angry after hearing this. It has been many years since I entered the industry, but till now people have not understood that there is no connection between us. People often mistake me for Jaya’s sister, but never mind, now it doesn’t matter to me."

Rita Bhaduri worked in the industry for nearly three decades. In her illustrious career, she was a part of many hit movies like Julie, Phoolan Devi, Beta, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Nagin Aur Suhagan, Sawan Ko Aane Do and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. She even starred in Raja, opposite Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor and won an award for her supporting role in the 1995 movie.

Apart from this, she became a household name for featuring in popular series on Television. She starred in hit serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Choti Bahu, Kumkum, Khichdi, Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, among many others.

The actress was last seen in the serial Nimki Mukhiya, before her demise in 2018. Reportedly, the actress was suffering from serious kidney disease.

