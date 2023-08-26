When Late Kannada Star Ambareesh Gave MS Dhoni Rs 2 Lakh For This Reason

Late Kannada actor and former minister Ambareesh was popularly known as the Rebel Star. Did you know he once presented a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to former cricketer MS Dhoni? The picture from the event is currently going viral, which is garnering everyone’s attention. Yesterday, Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha took to her official Facebook handle and shared a photo of an event, where the Rebel star was seen handing a check to Dhoni.

Sharing the photo, Sumalatha, who is the current Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Mandya, Karnataka, wrote, “Found this priceless treasure of a picture today! 2006, when Ambareesh presented a cheque of 2 lakhs at the KSCA stadium to MS Dhoni, who was the bright upcoming cricketer back then! He had seen an interview where Dhoni’s father apparently said that now that Dhoni was getting popular, there were lots of visitors coming home, but they didn’t have enough seats to offer them! This totally moved Ambareesh, who was a huge sports and cricket aficionado! I thought we had lost this picture and had been searching desperately for it for years! Suddenly found it today. It brings back a precious memory."

Seeing the post, one of the users wrote, “Great one", while another one said, “I am also a fan of Ambareesh Sir. I have noticed his helpfulness in the newspapers and his fans talking here and there. He is the heart of the film industry. Madam, his performance also made a home in people’s minds. We will never forget him." " Awesome treasure to be preserved," commented a third user.

Ambareesh had served as a union minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. He was an MP from 1998–99, 1999–2004, and 2004–2009. He was also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 2006 to 2008.