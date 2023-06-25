When Madhuri Dixit Refused to Marry Anil Kapoor: 'He's Hypersensitive, Would Like My Husband To...'

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit set fire on the big screen every time they came together. From Tezaab and Beta to Khel and Parinda, time and again they’ve proved they were among the hit jodis of Bollywood. Although the on-screen chemistry, Madhuri confessed she wouldn’t marry Anil. She said that he is ‘too hypersensitive’ and she wanted a husband that is ‘cool.’ For the unversed, Anil is married to Sunita Kapoor while Madhuri is married to Dr. Shriram Nene.

In an interview from 1989 that has resurfaced online, Madhuri was asked if she was open to marry Anil, the actress outrightly refused. Speaking with the magazine named Movie, as reported by Hindustan Times, the actress said, “No! I wouldn’t marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive, I would like my husband to be cool. As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair."

Advertisement

When the interview came out, Anil was already married to Sunita. The couple tied the knot in 1984. They welcomed three children, daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Meanwhile, Madhuri was reportedly dating Sanjay Dutt but the relationship did not work out. She eventually met US based Dr Nene and tied the knot in 1999. They have two sons — Arin and Ryan While she spent more than a decade in the US, she moved back to Mumbai in 2011 and returned to the movies. However, she has been picky about her projects in her second run in Bollywood.