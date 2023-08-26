When Manish Wadhwa Was Scared To Do This Scene With Sai Pallavi In Shyam Singha Roy

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles, was released on August 11. The film is running successfully in theatres. Gadar 2 has already earned over Rs 435 crore, and one of the most prominent characters from the film is gaining a lot of recognition.

Actor Manish Wadhwa played the character of a Pakistani major general Hamid Iqbal, an antagonist with a dreaded avatar. He was last seen playing a similar character in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, he said that both characters looked the same but were difficult to portray and create an impact on the audience.

Manish is a prominent actor and voice artist known for a few of his best performances. His films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Pathaan, Padmaavat and a few TV series like Chandragupta Maurya and Peshwa Bajirao have given him recognition in the industry.

In the interview, the actor mentioned that he was suggested not to take up Gadar 2, as the lead actors were on a break for a long time and it’s a sequel after almost 22 years. He accepted the role and also mentioned how Gadar 2 and Pathaan have changed his life career-wise.