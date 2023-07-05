When 'Married' Raj Kapoor Spoke About His Alleged Affair With Nargis: 'My Wife Is Not My...'

Raj Kapoor, known as the Greatest Showman of Indian cinema, had an illustrious career. However, his personal life was not without controversy. Despite being married to Krishna Raj Kapoor, rumours about his relationships with actresses he worked with persisted throughout his life.

In a documentary produced by Prasar Bharti after the success of his final film, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Kapoor addressed these rumours. He tried to explain the dynamics of his relationships with his wife and the legendary star Nargis, with whom he worked in 18 films. He mentioned that no one was cheated in these relationships, as both women were aware of their roles and importance in his life.

Raj Kapoor recalled his initial meeting with Nargis, when she was just 16 years old and he was already married with children. This meeting had such a deep impact on him that he recreated it in the film Bobby, with his son Rishi Kapoor and actor Dimple Kapadia. “She was very young. Angelic, absolutely… What a great actress she was," he said, adding, “Films, for me, meant a complete, absolute, dedicated devotion and belonging. So, anybody and anything that revolved around it, very much became a part of my being. And I must say that (Nargis) contributed a lot to what RK (Studio) is."