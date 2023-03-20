Home » Movies » When Mohan Babu Almost Sold His House To Save His Career

When Mohan Babu Almost Sold His House To Save His Career

Tollywood star started his film career as an assistant director in 1970.

On March 19, Mohan Babu turned 71 years old.
Telugu superstar Mohan Babu turned 71 on March 19. On his birthday, he gave an interview where he made some shocking revelations about his acting career. The actor-producer said that he faced a lot of hardships and almost sold his house to continue in his career. He admitted that the life he is living right now has come after a lot of hardships and that it’s not been an easy journey for him. He added that he faced a lot of rejections and insults while looking for an opportunity in films. But with his perseverance and determination, he managed to overcome the challenges.

The Tollywood star started his film career as an assistant director in 1970. After that, he entertained the Telugu audience as a character artist, comedian, hero and villain. Later, he became a producer and started his banner Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures which produced more than 50 films.

The Pedarayudu actor also discussed his political career and contributions to education. Last, Mohan Babu shared his remarks about the potential for South-Indian films to win an Oscar. He also acknowledged the talent of his colleagues. He suggested that the industry needs to develop a stronger infrastructure to support such aspirations.

