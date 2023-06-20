When Mohanlal's Marakkar Became 1st Indian Movie To Mint Rs 100 Crore Before Release

The landscape of Indian cinema has been changing rapidly. It is no longer dominated just by Bollywood. With the rise of the South Indian film industry on a larger level, films are being made for the whole of India. Films like the Baahubali franchise, KGF franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, etc, were all released on a pan-India level and received a great response from every part of the country.

These South Indian films have also represented the country on a global level, as SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar for the popular song Naatu Naatu in the Best Song category. The whole nation celebrated their victory and it was a proud moment for everyone.

Due to the craze for these films, fans are also flocking to the theatres in large numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite stars on the first day of release. A similar situation happened when a film broke records even before releasing in theatres.

Advertisement

South actor Mohanlal’s 2021 film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, broke records and became the first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore before its release. According to reports, it was released on 4,100 screens and minted Rs 100 crore through bookings.