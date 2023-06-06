When Monika Bhadoriya Had Suicidal Thoughts While Working On Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for a long time due to all the wrong reasons. It all started when actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a sexual assault case against Asit Modi and also made other revelations. Now, her colleague from the show, actress Monika Bhadoriya, who played the role of Bawri, has spoken about the struggles she faced on TMKOC sets. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Monika shared her experience of having suicidal thoughts while being a part of the TMKOC show.

Monika revealed that she had gone through a lot of family tragedies and lost her mother and grandmother, both within a very short period. The actress told the portal that they were the pillars of her life and raised her so well. Monika said that she was not able to deal with their loss and thought her life was over. According to the actress, she was working for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also at that time which was also very torturous. “So all this torture and thoughts made me feel that I should commit suicide", she said. Check out the full interview here-

Monika also told Telly Talk India that Asit Modi and his team body-shamed her for putting on weight. The actress added that she was also denied work for the same reason.