Shreya Ghoshal has been dominating the film industry for a long time with her melodious songs. The playback singer has been the voice behind some of the most iconic songs like Dola Re Dola and Ghar More Pardesiya. Fans feel that she is the reigning queen of Bollywood when it comes to playback singing. Tamil music composer Karthik Raja felt exactly the same a long time ago when he came across Shreya’s singing in a reality show. Recently, while attending the Tamil TV show Neeya Naana, he took a stroll down memory lane and spoke about this.

Karthik recalled that apart from Shreya, a boy was also present in the show. Karthik, who was the judge in that show, decided to test both singers on the basis of a popular Telugu number. It seems like he couldn’t connect with the boy’s singing, but loved Shreya’s voice. A similar opinion was not shared by some other crew members present on the show. After listening to her singing, one of the members — who was also a filmmaker — felt that instead of Shreya, one other contestant was far better and would prove to be the perfect choice for a playback singer. Karthik thought otherwise and felt that there are absolutely no problems with Shreya’s singing.

According to Karthik, he predicted that one day, Shreya Ghoshal would definitely reach the pinnacle of her career. When Neeya Naana’s anchor asked why Karthik felt this about Shreya, he replied that she had a brilliant grasping power. He compared Shreya to a mirror and said that she can easily reflect what is being demanded of her, that too instantly. This quality has helped Shreya to cement her position as one of the topmost singers in Hindi cinema.

Shreya has proven Karthik’s prediction right and has provided vocals to songs in nearly every genre with utmost perfection. Her recently-released number Rang Le Rangeele has proved that the magic of her mesmerising voice will never fade. With lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and Deepak Pandit’s music, Rang Le Rangeele has probably occupied a place in every playlist now. Fans were left swooning after Shreya’s vocals in the song.

