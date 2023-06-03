When Nargis Dutt Sold Her Gold Bangles To Help Raj Kapoor's RK Studio

Raj Kapoor, often referred to as the showman of Indian Cinema, was born on December 14, 1924, in Peshawar, Pakistan. He was not only a renowned actor but also a director and successful producer. Even today, his movies are cherished and admired by fans who appreciate his talent and contributions to the film industry.

Raj Kapoor’s love story with Nargis Dutt, which involved their on-screen collaboration and subsequent painful separation when the actress married Sunil Dutt, is well-known and continues to captivate the interest of many. On the special occasion of Raj Kapoor’s death anniversary (June 2), we can reflect on the unique bond shared by Nargis and Raj Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor and Nargis shared a deeply passionate love for each other and their love story was widely known. However, due to Raj Kapoor’s existing marital status, their relationship never progressed to the point of marriage. Their love remained unfulfilled, as they faced the challenges posed by the filmmaker’s marital status.

Nargis, a prominent actress in the film industry, dedicated not only her emotions but also her financial resources to Raj Kapoor’s films. During a time when the actor’s RK Studio faced financial difficulties, the actress went to the extent of selling her own gold bangles demonstrating her unwavering support, as per reports.

It is said that upon hearing the news of Nargis’ wedding to Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor was so devastated that he resorted to self-harm, using cigarette butts to pinch himself and check if it was all just a dream, according to reports. Following the heartbreak, Raj Kapoor turned to heavy drinking as a coping mechanism, as mentioned by Nargis’s biographer TJS George.

In a 1986 interview, he expressed his belief that Nargis had deceived him by accepting the opportunity to sing in the film Mother India. Tragically, when Nargis passed away due to cancer, Raj Kapoor was seen in the crowd, walking alongside ordinary people during her funeral procession.