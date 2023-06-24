When Nargis Opted Out Of A Film Due To A Rift With Rajendra Kumar

Late actor Rajendra Kumar earned the moniker Jubilee Kumar for a reason. The 1955 movie Vachan gave him overnight fame and ran for 25 weeks straight at the box office, a feat that was called a silver jubilee in those days. While Rajendra Kumar was generally known to be a polite and soft-spoken person, an incident that occurred during the making of the 1963 film Dil Ek Mandir changed his equation with Nargis for quite several years.

According to reports, the director CV Sridhar had initially cast Nargis in the film along with Rajendra Kumar and was looking for another male actor as the second lead. Rajendra Kumar and Nargis both recommended different people for the role. Rajendra Kumar recommended Raaj Kumar for the role whereas Nargis recommended Sunil Dutt. Since Nargis shared a strong friendship with CV Sridhar, the director listened to her and roped in Sunil Dutt, which infuriated Rajendra Kumar. He reportedly said he would not start filming until and unless Raaj Kumar was signed.