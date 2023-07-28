When Naseeruddin Shah Sparked Controversy With Remarks On Sholay And Rajesh Khanna

Seasoned actor Naseeruddin Shah, known for his exceptional talent, has time and again stirred up controversies with his candid opinions. In a 2016 interview, the veteran actor took a bold stance by mocking the classic film Sholay, asserting that it was not as remarkable as perceived. He also criticised the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, claiming that the iconic actor had not created any truly great films.

The actor’s outspoken nature often lands him in the headlines, and this time was no different. Naseeruddin Shah lamented what he perceives as the mediocrity that has seeped into the Hindi film industry, blaming the late Rajesh Khanna for its introduction.

“Nothing has changed in Bollywood. It is the same as it was 50 years ago. The photography and editing are better, but the subjects are as immature as they were in the 70s," remarked Naseeruddin Shah.

He went on to express his view that the 70s witnessed the infusion of mediocrity into Hindi films, coinciding with Rajesh Khanna’s entry into the industry. He characterized Khanna as a very limited and poor actor, both intellectually and artistically. While the late actor achieved immense popularity and delivered hits like Aradhana, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Anand, Naseeruddin Shah didn’t hold back in asserting his perspective on Khanna’s contributions.

As he delved into the trends of that era, the veteran actor criticized how the industry became less content-driven during the 70s. Writing, acting, music, and lyrics all allegedly fell short of expectations, with films increasingly prioritizing superficial elements over meaningful storytelling. Naseeruddin Shah pointed out the introduction of colour in movies, which seemed to prioritize aesthetics over substance. He suggested that the pattern persisted, implying that Rajesh Khanna, as a dominant figure of that time, might have played a role in shaping this trend.