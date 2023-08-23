When Nawazuddin Siddique Stole Sugarcanes From Trucks In His Village

In an industry dominated by the Kapoors and Khans, one actor who has broken free of the shackles of stereotyping and rose to the pinnacle of success in the last decade is Nawazuddin Siddique. No one would have thought that a junior artist who played blink-and-miss roles in films like Sarfarosh, Shool and Munnabhai MBBS would one day go on to walk the red carpet with esteemed film personalities all over the world and acquire a level of stardom that rivals other leading men. Nawazuddin was able to do exactly that, with his sheer talent, dedication and conviction.

Many of his interviews are clear indications of his humble origins as he has talked about his life before he became a star and how he would find respite in small mundane things. From flying kites in front of his village crush’s home with a love letter attached to it, to playing with marbles on the street, he has done it all, as revealed by him in interviews. What is most striking was that he used to also steal sugarcane from trucks that transported them through his village and eat them.