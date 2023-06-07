When Neelam Busted Rumours That Bobby Deol Cheated On Her With Pooja Bhatt | Throwback

Neelam Kothari was one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. She has gained fame and love from audiences through her acting skills. But did you know that the actress once dated Bobby Deol for five years? Yes, you are reading right. The couple was madly in love with each other but couldn’t get married. There were rumours that their breakup was because of Pooja Bhatt. However, in an old interview, the actress debunked this speculation and said it was a mutual decision.

In an interview with Stardust, Neelam was quoted saying, “Yes, it’s true that Bobby and I have split. I don’t like talking about my personal life as it is, but there are a lot of misconceptions and baseless rumours floating around, which I would like to lay to rest with a clarification. I don’t want people to believe what is untrue. And one of the rumours is that Bobby and I have split because of his involvement with Pooja Bhatt. Stardust itself had mentioned this. Well, let me tell you and the world that this is false. I didn’t break off with Bobby because of Pooja Bhatt. Or any other girl for that matter. Our decision to part ways was mutual and amicable. Certainly not because of infidelity on anyone’s part."

In the same interview, she also mentioned, “I just realized all of a sudden that I would never be happy with him. I know that five years is a long time to reach that realization; I realized late, but at least, I did. And when it dawned on me, I acted as quickly as I could. Like I said earlier, once I’ve made up my mind, I go through with it." She further revealed when she discussed it with Bobby, he too agreed.