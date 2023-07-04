When Neena Gupta, Once Hesitant Of Asking For Work, Made A Remarkable Comeback At 58

Neena Gupta is not only renowned in Hindi cinema but has also established a prominent name in South Indian movies. Besides her film projects, Neena has always been in the limelight for her personal life as well. Neena Gupta had disappeared from the industry for a while. She suddenly made headlines when she sought work through social media. Neena, throughout her career, had expressed her opinion on any issue, regardless of its nature. Along with her elegance, she garnered significant attention for her affair with the eminent cricketer Vivian Richards. Today is Neena Gupta’s birthday, and on this occasion, let us share some special facts related to her.

Neena Gupta stunned everyone with her powerful comeback in 2018. She made a remarkable return to the industry with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho, before which she had sought work through social media.

Advertisement

When it comes to Neena’s personal life, the discussion gains momentum as her daughter, renowned designer Masaba Gupta entered into her second marriage, which also saw the presence of Masaba’s father, Vivian Richards.

In her biography Sach Kahun Toh, Neena has made several revelations. Neena Gupta married Vivek Mehra who is a Chartered Accountant in 2008. Before this, she had an affair with Vivian Richards, during which she became pregnant and gave birth to Masaba.