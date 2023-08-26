When Neetu Kapoor Called Late Husband Rishi Kapoor A 'Brat' And Praised Son Ranbir Kapoor

Veteran diva Neetu Kapoor travelled down memory lane to re-share treasured memories of a past interview alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor. On Friday, Jugjugg Jeeyo fame posted a snippet of her throwback interaction on her Instagram stories. What’s interesting is that the seasoned actress was spotted making hilarious comparisons between her husband and son Ranbir Kapoor in the clip. She begins by describing the qualities of Rishi Kapoor explaining, “He’s a brat. He’s a bully and he’s loud." But when it came to Ranbir, her opinions changed completely.

“He’s totally down-to-earth, he’s simple and he never loses his cool," the veteran diva said of her son. “So there are the qualities," Neetu states finishing her answer while Rishi gives her an annoying stare. Looking at the change of expression on her husband’s face, Neetu burst out in laughter as the footage came to an end. While re-sharing the old clip again, Neetu wrote, “Justttt." Take a look at it here:

It was in 2018 when Neetu first shared the footage on her Instagram wall. At the time, she poked fun at Rishi’s “no filter and funny" expression writing, “This was totally unintentional and was asked to compare junior n senior! His expressions Priceless." Check out the video below:

This comes soon after Neetu shared the sweetest congratulatory wish for her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt who recently bagged a National Award. The Bollywood actress received the honourable accolade for her stint in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical film Gangubai Kathiawadi. “So so so proud of you Alia Bhatt for your first national award. God bless," Neetu gushed while wishing the Heart of Stone diva. Moreover, Alia reciprocated her mum-in-law’s kind gesture by re-sharing her story writing, “Love You."