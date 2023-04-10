When Neetu Kapoor Spoke About Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Breakup: 'He Was Not Himself...'

Neetu Kapoor has been hitting headlines for sharing a cryptic Instagram post about marriage which has gone viral on social media, with netizens wondering if she is taking a dig at her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s ex Katrina Kaif.

Amid all the drama, Neetu Kapoor’s old statements regarding Ranbir’s exes have resurfaced on the internet. Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt, but his love life had always grabbed headlines in the past. Before Katrina Kaif, Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone. Ranbir and Deepika dated for about two years before calling it quits in 2009.

During ‘Meet the Parent’ section of Simi Garewal’s chat show India’s Most Desirable, Neetu Kapoor had spoken out about Ranbir and Deepika’s breakup. “I don’t think he’s had many girlfriends. He’s had just one girlfriend and that’s Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there. Maybe he was not himself and he needed to break off. Everybody has relationships and they move on. If their relationship was perfect, they wouldn’t have broken up. Ranbir was probably not himself in the relationship," Neetu had said in a pre-recorded video which aired on India’s Most Desirable.

Meanwhile, Neetu Singh had shared the post earlier on her Instagram stories that many deemed problematic. The post read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

But her thoughts about marriage didn’t go down well with netizens as they slammed the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress over a supposed indirect diss at Katrina Kaif. One of them wrote, “why is neetu kapoor suddenly dissing katrina kaif on her insta story when kat has been minding her own business over all these years?" Another one tweeted, “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor."

