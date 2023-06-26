When Pasoori Singer Ali Sethi 'Apologised' To Arijit Singh For Singing His Song Aayat; Watch

Arijit Singh is making the headlines today after he gave his voice to the Indian version of Pasoori. Titled Pasoori Nu, the rendition is a part of the upcoming release SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The original song, that was released as part of Pakistan’s Coke Studio, was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. While the duo is yet to react to the rendition, did you know that Ali had once made a cover of Arijit’s Aayat and even apologised for it?

About two years ago, Ali hosted an Instagram Live session where he was jamming on a few songs for his fans. One of the songs was Aayat, from the film Bajirao Mastani. The brilliant song was sung by Arijit and continues to remain a fan favourite. During the live session, Ali said that he will be singing the song but apologised to Arjit as a gesture to forgive him if he gets the notes wrong.

“The sign of a great singer, as supposed to the sign of a very gifted singer or a good singer, the sign of a great singer is that they can make it effortlessly easy, and this is what Arijit Singh does with his song Aayat with which I am obsessed with, which I think is one of the most beautiful songs to emerge from the Indian movie scenes in the years. With apologies to Arijit Singh ha… well not like he cares but I’m sure," Ali said before he began singing.

Watch the video below: