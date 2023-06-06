When Pooja Bedi Called Her Stepmother Parveen Dusanj A 'Wicked Witch'

Kabir Bedi is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood whose personal life often made headlines. He tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, social researcher and businesswoman Parveen Dusanj in a private ceremony on his 70th birthday in 2016. However, his daughter Pooja Bedi’s absence from the wedding raised many eyebrows. Reportedly, she was unhappy with her father’s fourth marriage.

As per reports, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress expressed her disappointment with the wedding by lashing out at her father and his newlywed bride on social media. She had called Parveen a “wicked witch" and an “evil stepmother". Kabir Bedi too lashed out at his daughter saying that he is “deeply disappointed by her venomous comments". However, later Pooja Bedi deleted the tweet.

The Khoon Bhari Maang actor has been married four times and has 3 children. He first married Odissi dancer, Protima Gauri, with whom he shared two children- Pooja Bedi, who went on to become an actress in Bollywood. He also had a son Siddharth Bedi, who died at a very young age. Later, the actor married a British fashion designer Susan Humphreys.

The couple have a son named Adam Bedi, who is a model now. After his divorce from Susan, he tied the nuptial knot to British TV and radio presenter, Nikki Bedi but later separated in 2005. Finally, in 2006 he married Parveen Dusanj.

In an interview later, Parveen Dusanj was questioned about Pooja Bedi’s public outrage at the wedding. She clarified that the rift between Kabir Bedi and his daughter has nothing to do with her and instead, she was made a scapegoat by the Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee actress. Parveen added that she chooses to ignore people who try to “rain on her parade". The businesswoman concluded that she prefers to cocoon herself by not focusing on the negative.