When Pooja Bhatt Confessed She 'Hated' Salman Khan, 'Didn't Get Along' With Bigg Boss OTT 2 Host

Back in the year 1995, Pooja Bhatt opened up on her love-hate bond with Salman Khan. At that time, she was then in a serious relationship with his brother Sohail Khan. She is now one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT, which Salman is hosting.

In the 1995 interview with Stardust, Pooja had said, “I agree Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We just didn’t get along. And that was made out to be this great ‘war’ between us. I guess it started because I didn’t do the film Love or whatever. But, today we get along very well too. In fact, we’re one big happy family."

In the same interview, she had also opened up about her relationship with Sohail. She had shared, “Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he."

She had added, “Our relationship has flourished due to trust, respect, and understanding. In the end, we are fully aware of the value of our bond. However, there will always be ill-wishers and negative people. You can see certain lawyers who hope that their clients commit crimes or get divorced so they can support themselves. Voyeurism is a global pastime. But I am an adult, and I only answer to myself, whether it’s personal or professional. I make agreements only with myself because I am accountable to no one else. The rest of the world can go to hell, as far as I’m concerned."