When Pooja Bhatt Spoke About Her Romance With Sohail Khan

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT is back with a bang, and this time it brings some unexpected faces. Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is among the contestants in the second season of Salman Khan’s online reality series, Bigg Boss OTT. Pooja Bhatt is widely recognised for her roles in popular 1990s films Chaahat, Sadak, Zakhm, and Border.

In the past, Pooja Bhatt garnered attention for her relationship with actor Ranvir Shorey. However, what many people may not be aware of is her previous affair with Sohail Khan, the younger brother of Salman Khan. It is said that they were deeply in love and had plans to get married.

Back in 1995, Pooja discussed her marriage plans with Sohail Khan in an interview with a magazine. According to reports, she stated, “Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting new career as a director, and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together, not just as the normal culmination of any relationship, but because we genuinely want to be together. I want it, and so does he."