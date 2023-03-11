When Poonam Pandey Promised To Strip If India Won The 2011 World Cup

Ever since Poonam Pandey made her debut with Nasha in Bollywood, she has managed to be in the headlines for all the controversial reasons. Poonam is well-known for grabbing the spotlight with her raunchy style and bold looks. Aside from being constantly in the spotlight due to her social media posts, Poonam’s flirtatious remarks are nothing new. Also, it would be incorrect to say that Poonam Pandey enjoys all the attention and negative publicity.

Well, we can’t forget the day Poonam Pandey promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. With her audacious claim, this was the first time she drew attention to herself across all social media platforms.

Advertisement

Poonam Pandey has a sizable social media following and she often shares glimpses of her personal life and greets fans with sizzling pictures of herself. Recently, Poonam was having a good time in Bali and she shared some hot photos and a video of herself from her vacation.

Poonam shared photos of herself on Sunday wearing a pearly-white bikini enmeshed in a netted fabric. The blue overcast backdrop of vast oceans and an infinity pool added oomph to the picture as she posed sensuously for the camera. She also shared a selfie video in which she brushed her hands against her hair. For the caption, Poonam Pandey wrote, “In Love with these pictures (with a heart emoji)."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Poonam was last seen in the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Though she did not win the show, she did expand her fan base. The first season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui. Kangana Ranaut, as she handed over the trophy to Munawar, said that he deserved it. Aside from the trophy, Munawar received Rs 20 lakh, a car and an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here