When Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Recreated Tip Tip Barsa Pani Song; Old Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra share a close bond and it is very much evident. The global star was also seen attending the former’s engagement ceremony. Well, today an old video of both dancing on the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani has gone viral on social media. The video quickly went caught fans’ attention.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Parineeti recording the dance on her mobile. Priyanka and Parineeti are wearing casuals and dancing to the song. Well, they are singing themselves. As soon as the video was posted, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “lovely." Another wrote, “Pareeniti and priyanka is perfect pair of beauty with brain one make India proud and another one entire world." Currently, both sisters are grabbing attention all thanks to their professional and personal life. Priyanka was in the news after reports came in that she has opted out of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. But in recent updates, it has been mentioned that she is very much a part of the film. Well, an official confirmation is still awaited on this.

Watch the video here:

Parineeti Chopra has recently got engaged to Raghav Chadha in New Delhi. Reports are claiming that the couple will get married in October in Rajasthan. Last it was reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as the venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married.