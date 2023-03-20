In the entertainment industry, many great friendships have turned into hostile relationships and the rivalry has been publicly evident on numerous occasions. Although some celebrities have kept their past behind and reconciled while some never changed. Some of these notorious brawls still make headlines now and then. One such fight happened between veteran actors Raj Kapoor and Raaj Kumar.

Shrishti Nath Kapoor, also known as Raj Kapoor, is known as the greatest showman of Indian cinema. The multi-talented actor was also known to be eccentric and never minced words. But did you know that the iconic filmmaker once called Raaj Kumar a “murderer"?

The incident happened in 1969 when both actors attended the wedding of veteran actor Prem Chopra. The Do Raste actor’s wife Uma Chopra was the sister of Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Kapoor. The tension was already growing between them ever since Raaj Kumar rejected Kapoor’s offer of a role in Mera Naam Joker.

At Prem Chopra’s wedding, Raj Kapoor, in an inebriated state, approached Raaj Kumar. First, they jokingly traded jibes but soon it escalated and the former called the Saudagar actor a “murderer". It is worth noting that before entering the film industry Raaj Kumar was a police officer and was involved in a case of an alleged murder. It is said that at first Raaj Kumar ignored but when the Awaara actor again called him names, he reverted. “I might be a killer, but I never went to you for a favour. It is you who has come to me!" Raaj had allegedly said.

According to reports, Raaj didn’t want to play the second lead in the multi-starrer Mera Naam Joker. The film also featured Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar.

As mentioned earlier, Raaj Kumar was a sub-inspector before becoming an actor and he was working in Mumbai itself, the hub of Bollywood. When he got the offer of a film, he resigned from the job of sub-inspector. It is said that when Raaj Kumar was a sub-inspector in the Mumbai Police, his name cropped up in a murder case. Only after this, he left the police job and came into the film industry.

