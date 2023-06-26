When Raj Kapoor's Wife Krishna Met Nargis for 1st Time After Their Split, Told Her: 'My Husband Is...'

Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ relationship was widely reported in its time. The actor-filmmaker, who was already married to Krishna Raj Kapoor at the time, grew closer to Nargis on the sets of Andaz (1949) and went on to star in numerous films including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949) and Awara (1951). Their closeness had everything talking for years. However, it all came to an end when Nargis decided to marry Sunil Dutt in 1958. While Nargis never crossed paths with Raj following her wedding, she made an exception — Rishi Kapoor’s wedding.

Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Kapoor in January 1980 and Nargis was invited. The actress decided to attend the wedding with her husband Sunil Dutt and at the celebrations, met Krishna Raj Kapoor. Opening up about their meet in his memoir Khullam Khulla, Rishi revealed what his mother told Nargis when they met.

“My father did everything with great pomp and show and that included our wedding ceremonies. He flew in the maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan from Pakistan for my sangeet. It was a typical Raj Kapoor event that started at 11.30 p.m. and continued till 6 a.m," Rishi wrote, as he began speaking about his wedding.