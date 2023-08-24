When Rajesh Khanna Shared How Dimple Kapadia Helped Him Get Over Anju Mahendru

Rajesh Khanna, often hailed as India’s ‘original superstar’ led a rich life both professionally and romantically. Apart from his film career, his relationships, including his high-profile connections with various leading actresses, garnered significant attention. Among these, his relationship with Anju Mahendru stood out as a poignant chapter.

Rajesh Khanna was known for his reserved nature and his tendency to keep his feelings hidden, a trait he even withheld from his wife Dimple Kapadia. While their relationship thrived during the height of his success, the onset of his career decline brought bitterness into their marriage. While you might be familiar with several accounts of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna’s relationship, there is a secret that the actor openly shared, shedding light on a previously undisclosed aspect of their dynamic.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s marriage took place when she was just 16 years old and he was 31. The reason behind their marriage and the subsequent strains in their relationship were revealed by Rajesh Khanna himself during an interview with Stardust magazine earlier.

He shared that they got married due to immense media pressure and public expectations, as their on-screen chemistry had been highly admired. However, as Rajesh Khanna’s career began to decline, tensions surfaced in their relationship.

When questioned about his relationship with Dimple Kapadia despite the significant age difference, Rajesh Khanna explained that he held his wife’s hand as a way to distance himself from Anju Mahendru. He acknowledged that he had ended his relationship with Anju but found himself returning to her repeatedly, and this cycle was detrimental to him. The decision to involve himself with Dimple Kapadia was an attempt to move on from his previous relationship and break free from the emotional turmoil that the ongoing connection with her was causing him.