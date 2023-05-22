When Ranbir Recalled Shivering While 'Touching' Aishwarya Rai in ADHM: 'Phir Socha Aisa Mauka...'

Ranbir Kapoor once confessed he was hesitant to film intimate scenes with Aishwarya Rai in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Karan Johar directorial, which released in 2016, had Ranbir and Aishwarya paired together. The film featured a few intimate scenes starring both the stars and they instantly became the talk of the town. While fans continue to talk about their chemistry even today, an interview of Ranbir speaking of the scenes has now surfaced and is going viral on Reddit.

In the interview with a radio channel at the time, Ranbir confessed that he was shy while doing the scenes with Aishwarya and even hestitant to touch her cheek. However, Aishwarya reminded him that they were just acting and he needs to do a better job.

Advertisement

As reported by Miss Malini, Ranbir said, “Sharam aati thi, mere haath shiver hote the. Kabhi kabhi main unke gaal ko touch karne main jhijhakta tha. Phir unhone hi bola, ‘Listen, what’s wrong with you? We are acting, do it properly.’ Phir maine socha, kabhi aisa mauka milega nahi, so maine bhi mauke pe chauka maar diya! (I was very shy, my hands were shivering. Sometimes I’d feel hesitant to touch her cheek, but then she said – ‘Listen, what’s wrong with you? We are acting, do it properly.’ Then I thought I won’t get such an opportunity again, so I took the chance and went with it!)"

At the time, the confession made the headlines. Many also quesioned Ranbir about his ‘mauke pe chauka maar diya’ statement. The actor later clarified that his statement was taken “taken in bad taste" and that it was blown out of context. “Aishwarya is such a superb actor and also a family friend. She’s one of India’s most talented and respected women. I will be forever grateful to her for her contribution to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I could not have disrespected her like that," he clarifed at the time, as per a report by Deccan Chronicle.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil emerged as one of the bigest hits of 2016. The film not only starred Ranbir and Aishwarya but also had Anushka Sharma. Karan took a break from direction following the film’s release but is now preparing for his comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.