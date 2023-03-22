Rani Mukerji is a name to reckon with in the film industry. From debuting in a regional film to becoming one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, her journey has been fascinating. Rani has entertained audiences with her powerful performances over the years. In 2014, she married Aditya Chopra, the scion of the YRF banner. They became proud parents to a baby girl named Adira Chopra in December 2015. In an earlier interview, Rani expressed her desire to have another child. Rani, who was 39 at the time, admitted that she should have started a family much sooner. According to sources, she said, “I can’t have a huge family as I think I have missed the bus. I should have started a long time ago. But I can always try for a second child."

Aditya and Rani’s relationship was not love at first sight, but it was marked by mutual respect. Rani met Aditya at the Sampan Hotel in Mumbai. He was surprised that the then-young starlet did not pursue him for a role. Aditya recommended Rani to Karan Johar for his film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, after being impressed by her previous performances.

Rani, who rarely discusses her personal life, spoke publicly for the first time about her Aditya Chopra in 2014. Rani revealed in an interview with The Times of India that Aditya was the one who first expressed his feelings for her; and on their first date, he went to her house and asked her out in front of her parents.

When news of Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s relationship came out in public, fans were not happy because Aditya had just divorced his ex-wife, Payal Khanna back then.

Rani never wanted to be an actress despite being born into a celebrity family. She received widespread acclaim for her performance as a rape victim in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, her first lead role. Rani went on to star in films such as Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, and Black.

