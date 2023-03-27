When Anil Thadani and his first wife Natasha Sippy were going through a rough patch, the former met Raveena Tandon, who helped him get over the harsh phase of his married life. Eventually, Anil Thadani and Natasha Sippy parted ways. It was a dream come true moment for Raveena Tandon when on her birthday, Anil proposed to her. To Anil Thadani’s surprise, Raveena said Yes. The duo tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi Khatri and Sindhi-style wedding on February 22, 2004.

On February 22, 2023, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani completed 19 years of marital bliss. While Raveena and Anil were enjoying and making lifetime memories, there was a time when Natasha Sippy’s presence made Raveena violent. At a new year party hosted at Ritesh Sidhwani’s home, the trio, Natasha Sippy, Anil Thadani, and Raveena Tandon crossed eyes. The Dilwale actress got so pissed that she threw a glass of Grape juice at Natasha Sippy. Years after the incident, speaking with masala.com, Raveena Tandon said, “I don’t regret what happened. My husband Anil is the purest, cleanest person after God and my father. I won’t allow anyone to cast aspersions on him. Any insult to him is an insult to me. No one can sully my family and get away with it."

However, Natasha Sippy called Raveena insecure. In an interview, she said, “I had gone along with a group of friends to the New Year’s party at Ritesh Sidhwani’s place. I wasn’t even bothered about Anil and Raveena and was doing my own thing. I was with Ritesh’s cousin and since there were only two sets of sofas at the place, we decided to sit on one. Now if Raveena is so insecure that even if I am five feet close to her husband, she loses her cool, what can I say?"

In the interview, Natasha Sippy said Raveena yelled at her and was slightly injured when Thadani hurled a glass at her. Quoting Natasha Sippy, “Then she threw a glass at me. I moved out but she continued with her yelling. Later, I realised that my finger was bleeding as the glass had cut my skin." The catfight has left many people spreading rumours that Natasha was trying to be close to Anil Thadani at the party which irked Raveena Tandon.

On the work front, Raveena last appeared in K.G.F - Chapter 2. She has two movies Patna Shukla and Ghudchadi next.

