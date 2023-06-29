When Raza Murad Had To Slap Ranveer Singh 24 Times For A Padmaavat Scene

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has played many characters in his career spanning 12 years but one of the most iconic ones was Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Although the film itself was mired in a lot of controversies, Ranveer Singh’s performance in it was highly acclaimed upon release. We will focus on a particular scene in the movie Padmaavat that posed a challenge for Ranveer Singh, setting aside the controversies surrounding the film.

Did you know that Ranveer was slapped 24 times by veteran actor Raza Murad in Padmaavat? Well, he was slapped just once in the movie but there were 24 retakes of the shot before director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was satisfied. Raza Murad plays Jalal-ud-din Khilji, who was also Alauddin’s uncle. Alauddin had murdered his uncle to ascend to the throne. Before he did so, there were certain skirmishes he had with Jalal-ud-din.

And in one such scene, Jalal-ud-din slaps Alauddin. When Raza Murad slapped Ranveer for the first time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was not satisfied with the outcome and decided to retake. He seemed satisfied on the 24th take with Ranveer getting slapped for 24 times by Murad.

By getting slapped 24 times on set, Ranveer broke own record. Previously to Padmaavat, the actor had been slapped 21 times for a certain sequence in Bekifre. Ranveer had a head injury while filming the Padmaavat climax, yet he kept working on his scene. The sources claimed that Ranveer didn’t notice his extensive bleeding till Sanjay Leela Bhansali called for the cut.

Padmaavat, released in 2018, is a Hindi-language historical drama that draws inspiration from the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. It revolves around the life of Rani Padmavati, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, who is renowned for her exquisite beauty. She is the beloved wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor.