When Rekha Was Called 'National Vamp' After Husband Mukesh Aggarwal's Death By Suicide

One of Bollywood’s most legendary actresses, the evergreen Rekha, has always been a topic of discussion when it comes to her personal life. The media has focused on her relationships with other actors and her marriage all the time. Rekha was married to businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, but tragically, a few months after their wedding, her husband died by suicide. This incident raised questions from the public and the industry regarding Rekha.

On March 4, 1990, Rekha tied the knot with businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, who was a huge fan of the actress, as mentioned in her biography. However, he had reportedly been battling a mental health problem that he chose not to share with the public. After their marriage, he ended his life by hanging from a fan using the actress’ cloth, as per reports.

Back then, the newspapers labelled Rekha as a “national witch" following her husband’s demise. The public and the industry turned against her, portraying her in a negative light. Even Mukesh Aggarwal’s family did not refrain from making hurtful remarks about her. The deceased businessman’s brother Anil stated in an interview, “My brother loved Rekha truly. For him, love was a do-or-die attempt. He could not tolerate what Rekha was doing to him. Now what does she want, does she want our money?"