When Rishi Kapoor Admitted To Drunk Dialling Neetu Kapoor, Ex-GF Yasmin: 'Used To Cajole Her Into Talking'

Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020, will always be remembered as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He essayed many such roles which have left a mark on his fans’ minds. Well, in 2017, the late actor released a book titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. In the book, he talked about many things including his ups and down. He also opened up about his ex-girlfriend Yasmin and how he would ask Neetu Kapoor to call her when he got drunk.

As mentioned in The Indian Express, Rishi was in a serious relationship with Yasmin but after he became popular his attitude changed and he became arrogant. He has admitted that Yasmin realised and she decided to break up with him. Rishi revealed that he convinced Neetu to call Yasmin and persuade her to talk to him again. He wrote, “Immediately after our break-up, I had gone for an outdoor shoot for Zehreela Insaan, to Chitradurga in Karnataka, where I used to get drunk and make my co-star Neetu Singh (whom I later married) telephone Yasmin and try to cajole her into talking to me."

“I met Yasmin on a few occasions after that, but by then I had come to terms with our break-up and handled myself with a lot more dignity. She later married a very dear friend of mine. Neetu was always very cordial with her and her untimely death a few years ago saddened me greatly," he wrote further.