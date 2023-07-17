When Rishi Kapoor Opened Up On His Bond With Son Ranbir Kapoor: 'Can't Feel Him Through Our Distance'

It was in 2017 that the late actor Rishi Kapoor released his book, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, filled with anecdotes from both his film career and personal life. In the memoir, Rishi opened up about his relationship with his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Despite being a ‘strict father’, Rishi, who passed away in 2020, admitted to never imposing his opinions on Ranbir’s creative decisions and respecting his son’s career choices. In his book, Rishi Kapoor revealed that he and his son, Ranbir, always maintained a father-son relationship, but he couldn’t help but regret that they never became true ‘friends.’ However, Rishi’s wife, Neetu Kapoor, shared a close bond with their son Ranbir.

He mentioned in the book, “The distance that exists between us is similar to the one between my father and me. Ranbir and I see each other through this space but can’t feel each other. At least, I can’t. There are times when I feel I’ve missed out on being a friend to my son. I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be. In one of his interviews, Ranbir said, ‘My father is not a friend. He is a father. I can’t backslap him and joke around with him.’ He is a friend to Neetu but not to me, and that’s something I deeply regret."