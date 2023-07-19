When Saif Ali Khan Said 'It's Better To Marry Someone Beautiful And Non-judgmental'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has consistently earned praise from critics throughout his career. He has showcased his talent in films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste and Hum Tum. Not only on the big screen, but he has also enthralled the audience with his performances on OTT platforms. Saif has successfully balanced his professional and personal life, residing in harmony. Having been married twice and being a father to four children, he once shared tips on achieving a happy marriage and outlined ways to create a perfect and stress-free life as a couple.

Saif Ali Khan initially fell in love with actress Amrita Singh, despite a significant age gap of 12 years between the two, and married her without the family’s approval. After their marriage, they became parents to two children; however, they ultimately divorced after 13 years.

Following the divorce, Saif found love once again and married actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is 10 years younger than him. Together, they are parents of two children and are currently leading a happy marital life. During the shooting of the film Tashan in 2008, they came close to each other, following which they got married in 2012 after dating for a few years.

However, in an interview, Saif shared three valuable tips for a blissful marriage. The actor shared what qualities should be seen in a girl before marriage. Talking to Filmfare, the actor said that a man should marry a woman younger than himself.