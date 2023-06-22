When Salim Khan Threatened To Destroy Rishi Kapoor's Career

Late actor Rishi Kapoor was known for speaking harsh truths right from the heart. He never shied away from giving out his opinion and that is probably exactly why he poured his heart out in his autobiography titled Khullam Khulla. Although Rishi Kapoor has described screenwriter Salim Khan as a ‘morale booster’ who respected him as an actor, it was not before both of them got off on the wrong foot.

Rishi Kapoor talked about the numerous “skirmishes" he had over the years with the renowned writer duo Salim-Javed, either separately or jointly, in a chapter devoted to “fights and flare-ups" in his life and profession. He went as far as to say that Salim Khan had threatened to destroy his career because he had turned down a film offered to him by the dynamic duo. According to Rishi Kapoor, he was offered a role in the hit film Trishul starring Amitabh Bachchan. However, since Rishi Kapoor did not like his character arc, he declined the role. Rishi Kapoor, in his book, mentioned that he was probably the first actor to have ever refused a Salim-Javed film. This irked Salim Khan and according to Rishi Kapoor asked him how he had the guts to turn down a role offered by them.