When Salman Khan Explained Difference Between Actor And Star To Nawazuddin Siddiqui; 'A Star Won't...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that Salman Khan has explained the difference between being an actor and a star very well. Salman shared this insight with him while they were working together on Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Their creative collaboration began with the action film Kick, followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015. While filming the latter, directed by Kabir Khan, Nawazuddin revealed to Mashable India that hee had asked Salman the difference between an actor and a star.

He said in Hindi, “While shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan at a dargah in Kashmir, I had a conversation with Salman Khan. We were sitting together on the steps, waiting for our scene to be filmed. Curious, I asked him, “What’s the difference between an actor and a star?" He replied, “Well, imagine both an actor and a star are given the task of threading a needle. An actor will approach it with focus, sincerity, and complete concentration. But a star, like myself, won’t bother doing it personally; instead, they will think of someone else who can do it. Main gh***a sui mein dhaaga nahi daaluga (There is no way I am going to do that myself).""

Nawazuddin agreed wholeheartedly with Salman’s statement. According to him, in India, people are willing to pay to see their favourite star on screen, simply to enjoy their “swag" or charisma. He added, “The swag, that attitude is important. I found the statement to be correct. Superstars ki jo aadayein hoti hai, wohi toh dekhne jaate hai hum log. We don’t expect acting from them, but their USP, their style, that’s what people go to watch them for. People like that attitude. The difference, Salman told me, is the exact definition of a star and an actor."

In terms of films, Nawazuddin has a busy schedule in May with two movies lined up: Afwaah and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Afwaah, directed by Sudhir Mishra, released in the first week of the month, while the latter, a romantic comedy featuring Neha Sharma, is set to release on May 26.