When Salman Khan Revealed That Kareena Kapoor Had A Poster Of Him In Her Bathroom

Salman Khan is the biggest star of Bollywood. The actor is not only known for his larger than life films but also a quirky sense of humour with which he manages to tickle bones and evoke laughter from time to time. One of the latest viral videos is a fine example of that. In a clip that is doing the rounds of social media, when Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were appearing at a game show, Salman Khan revealed a secret of Laal Singh Chaddha star.

In a throwback video shared on Reddit, Salman Khan can be seen recalling an anecdote about Kareena Kapoor’s Gaddari. Confused? We got you covered. Salman Khan recounted, “Ek kissa sunata hu. Jab Maine Pyaar Kia release hui thi aur phir mein inke(Karisma Kapoor) saath picture kar raha tha Nischay Jo ki bohot badi flop hai, toh inhone mujhe bataya ki meri choti behen Bebo ke bathroom mein ek bada sa poster hai mera. Mein toh bada khush hogaya ki chalo yaar…Uske do ya teen mahine baad, ek aur picture release hui Aashiqui. Mera poster utara nahi gaya, fada gaya aur Rahul Roy ka poster lagaya gaya. Aur ye aake mujhe bata bhi deti hai ki Salman now your poster is not there. It’s Rahul Roy’s poster." To this, Kareena Kapoor replied, “But atleast mein honest hu!"

Netizens had a hilarious reaction to the throwback clip. One of them wrote, “I can so imagine kareena saying that.. the way salman acted." Another one commented, “Bebo rarely bores 😂 She is full on Entertainment Entertainment & Entertainment!" Someone else said, “She has always said she loved Rahul Roy.

Those who grew up then can remember the craze of Rahul Roy!!!" A fan also stated, “Bathroom mai posters lagaana to prove how big of a fan are you!wo bhi kya phase tha."

After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan made a comeback to the big screen on Eid with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marked his return to theatres on Eid. The last time he had an Eid release was in 2019 with Bharat. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari. Besides this, Salman Khan will also be seen in Yash Raj Film’s Tiger 3 later this year.

As for Kareena Kapoor, she was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a hindi-remake of the critically-acclaimed film Forrest Gump. The actress now would be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor’s Murder Mubarak will be helmed by Homi Adajania and would also feature Sara Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to release in 2024. Karisma Kapoor has also been busy with a slew of other projects. She has Abhinay Deo’s Brown in the pipeline which will be based on Abheek Barua’s book the City of Death. It will star Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma.