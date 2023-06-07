When Salman Khan Took A Dig At Priyanka Chopra For Quitting Bharat: 'Mere Saath Nahin Kaam Karna...'

A lot was said about Priyanka Chopra quitting the leading lady role in Salman Khan’s Bharat at the last minute. Katrina Kaif stepped in to replace her. During the promotions of Bharat, one of the major talking points was Priyanka’s exit. While people formed their own opinions about probable reasons, the actress has never addressed the topic.

Salman, during the press con of LoveRatri has spoken about it in details. He had said, “We are really happy for her. Agar uss waqt humko yeh pata chalta ke unhone waha ek bahut badi film sign ki hain, aur yeh thora pehle pata chalta, hum waise hee unko rokte nehi. 10 din pehle pata chala. Shooting shuru ho gayi thi neri lekin unke schedule se 10 din pehle pata chala ki woh picture chorhna chahti hain. She had come home and I said, ‘Of course, if you don’t want to do it, don’t do it’. Uss waqt kuch alag reason diye gaye the humein. But, shaadi ka reason ho ya picture ka reason ho, ya mere saath nehi kaam karna, ya phir India mein nehi kaam karna sirf Hollywood film aur TV shows karna hain, we are really supportive of her doing good work. She’s making us proud (We are genuinely happy for her. If we had known at that time that she had signed such a big film, and if we had found out a little earlier, we wouldn’t have stopped her anyway. We came to know just 10 days before. The shooting had already started, but she decided to leave the project 10 days before her schedule. She had come home, and I told her that if she didn’t want to do it, she shouldn’t. At that time, a different reason was cited. Anyway, whether it was for her wedding or the film, or not wanting to work with me, or only wanting to work in Hollywood films, we are supportive of her pursuing good work).