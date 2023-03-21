Bollywood star Salman Khan’s bachelor status is discussed a lot both inside and outside the film industry. The 57-year-old actor is still unmarried although he has had his stint with love and romance. Salman is believed to have been in a relationship with Katrina Kaif for some years. Although Salman Khan has maintained a healthy professional relationship with Katrina Kaif even after parting ways with her, on more than one occasion, fans have felt that Salman has taken digs at or pulled Katrina’s leg in public.

One such video from more than 10 years ago has resurfaced on social media and is doing the rounds. It is from Bigg Boss season 4. It was the first time that Salman joined the show as a host, a role he continues to play to date.

Katrina Kaif visited the show to promote one of her films and during an interaction with Salman, the actor joked about her growing closeness to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan at that point. Joking about how young the actors were at that time, Salman asked if she would go for someone even younger.

When Katrina does not answer, Salman then starts behaving like a child himself, much to Katrina’s visible embarrassment which she tries to conceal with a smile. The video has been titled ‘Mard apni pasandeeda aurat ko hasane ke liye baccha bhi ban sakta hai (A man can even become a child to make the woman of his dreams smile).

This was during the year 2010 when Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif. Many users have commented on the video. One user wrote “A smiling face does not mean that there is no pain" . Another user wrote “There is a lot of pain in Bhai’s smile."

Salman and Katrina have worked in multiple projects together starting from Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya to Tiger Zinda hai. They will both soon be seen together in the sequel titled Tiger 3.

