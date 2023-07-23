When Salman Khan Was Shocked To See Anil Kapoor's Clothes Bill: 'This Amount Hasn't Come In My ...'

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and the team of The Night Manager are all set to grace the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Ahead of it’s premiere, a promo has gone viral that showed Anil Kapoor recalling an interesting anecdote about his fashion sense and Salman Khan. Intrigued already? We got you covered.

The promo had Kapil Sharma heaping praises for Anil Kapoor’s choice of stylistic clothes in the much-talked about web series The Night Manager, “Looking at your suits and night suits, there was that international vibe in your outfits," he complimented the Mr India actor. Anil Kapoor jokingly replied, “Night suit mein toh nahi tha yaar." Prodding Anil Kapoor further, Kapil Sharma asks, “You wore these stylish outfits, was this due to the script or you demanded these attires for the show?" Anil Kapoor promptly answered, “It was my demand."

Kapil Sharma then goes on to compliment Anil Kapoor, “You were indeed looking very dashing in the show." That’s when Anil Kapoor shared an interesting incident with Salman Khan. The actor told the comedian, “I did a film with Salman Khan, and when my clothes bill came it was a whopping amount. Salman was like, “This much amount of bill for clothes hasn’t come in my whole career." So I told him, “You look so handsome, you would look good in jeans and T-shirt but I need to wear good clothes too."

Actor Anil Kapoor recently took to Instagram Stories last week to share glimpses from his European holiday with wife Sunita Kapoor. In the photos, Anil can be seen Europe’s picturesque cafes and streets with Sunita. He also shared a photo with superstar and friend Venkatesh Daggubati captioned, “With my dearest friend Venky in Austria." The two were seen enjoying coffee during the day outside a café.

Anil was not only soaking in the European sun but also the success of his web series The Night Manager. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Airing on Disney+Hotstar, the show is the Hindi remake of the British television series of the same name. The English version stars actor Tom Hiddleston and is based on the novel The Night Manager by John Le Carre.