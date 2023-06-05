When Salman Khan’s First Attempt As An Action Hero Fell Flat

One of the top names that comes to mind when we talk about Bollywood action heroes is Salman Khan. He has held the mantle of an action hero for more than two decades now and is probably the first leading actor who pioneered the craze of a six-pack in the industry. While leading men with a well-sculpted physique already existed before Salman like Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, the six-pack was first sported by Salman Khan on screen. The excitement is still the same when Salman Khan takes off his shirt on screen. But do you know the very first movie in which Salman showed off his chiselled physique?

In the early 90s, Salman established himself as a romantic hero with movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baaghi, Saajan and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. He had not yet attained the macho larger-than-life persona that he is known for today. The first time he attempted a full-fledged action film was in 1995’s Veergati.

Directed by KK Singh and starring Divya Dutta and Atul Agnihotri alongside Salman, this movie brought out a completely different side to Salman and he was seen in a never seen before action avatar. Salman took on a serious and angry role in the movie and did not sport a smile even once in the film. He also worked out for the role and displayed his bare-chested body for the first time on screen.

However, Veergati was a box-office disappointment when it was released. The failure of the film was attributed to the death of Salman’s character in the film, a deviation from the formulaic plots of the era. Veergati reportedly fared better after its release on DVD. By then Salman had already become an established action star.

Salman most recently appeared in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will soon be seen in Tiger 3, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise.