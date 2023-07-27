When Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS Collected Three Times Its Budget

Sanjay Dutt has had an interesting four-decade career in the entertainment industry. From being a quintessential lover boy to playing the villain in big-budget films, the actor has done it all. Sanjay Dutt’s career hit rock bottom when he was arrested for alleged possession of illegal weapons during the Bombay blasts in 1992. After serving his jail sentence, he came back to films. He delivered back-to-back box office debacles during that time. Many publishing houses even called him a sinking star. Things changed for good in 2003 when he starred in the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial Munna Bhai MBBS. It is considered one of the cult classic films of all time. The film features Sanjay Dutt as the lead, along with Arshad Warsi in a prominent role. The bonding of the two characters also turned out to be a memorable one. Munna Bhai MBBS will be celebrating its 20 years of release this year. The film also features Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles. Let’s take a look at an interesting fact about Munna Bhai MBBS. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, shattered the box office as it made a gross collection of Rs 34.6 crore worldwide. This was three times more than its budget. In India, the film solely collected Rs 32.12 crore at the box office.

It is worth noting that Sunil Dutt had reportedly convinced Sanjay Dutt to do the film with him. Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra once revealed at a film festival that Sanjay Dutt had said yes without reading the script and was initially playing the role of Jimmy Shergill’s character. Vinod called Sanjay Dutt again to play the lead; he then again said yes without taking a second.