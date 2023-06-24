When Sanjay Khan Wanted To Make a Live-action Adaptation Of Ramayana

More than three decades after Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan glued viewers to their television sets, the epic saga is back again in the form of Om Raut’s Adipurush. But, this time the adaptation has been received with way less admiration than Ramanand Sagar’s take. Adipurush has been receiving negative reviews and its grip on the box office has been waning as well. The film has, however, brought the topic of live-action adaptations of Ramayan into context. And if we are to talk about it, not many know that about 15 years ago, a movie on Lord Rama was announced with much gusto by Sanjay Khan.

Yes, a movie titled The Legend of Ram had been announced by Sanjay Khan back in 2008. And none other than his own then-son-in-law Hrithik Roshan was supposed to play the lead role of Lord Rama. Other cast members who were finalized were Sanjay Khan’s son Zayed Khan as Laxman and Amitabh Bachchan as Dashrath.

Advertisement

In a 2008 interview, Zayed Khan said, “Yes, my father is indeed making the Ramayana. It’s called The Legend of Rama. He has been planning this film for the last three years and looking for the perfect man to play Ram. And who but Hrithik could be the perfect choice for the role?"