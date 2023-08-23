When Seema Pahwa's Crucial Inputs Changed The Narrative Of Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Small-budget films have consistently defied expectations with their innovative narratives and impressive box office performance. One such cinematic gem that shook the box office landscape in 2015 was Dum Laga Ke Haisha, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and then debutant Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, and directed by Sharat Katariya. But, it was the unexpected inclusion of seasoned actress Seema Pahwa in a pivotal role that added a unique layer of depth to the movie’s success story.

In the film, Seema Pahwa portrayed the role of Bhumi Pednekar’s mother, defying conventional casting norms. Initially enlisted to prepare Bhumi for her character, Pahwa’s insight led her to the realisation that the role of the mother, crucially needing to be overweight to complement the storyline, could aptly be brought to life by her.

Director Sharat Katariya, initially envisioning only one overweight character, hesitated to cast Pahwa as the mother. Despite that, her conviction, supported by the rationale that the mother’s appearance should correspond to her daughter’s in the film, gradually convinced the director to reevaluate his stance. Consequently, 61-year-old Seema Pahwa was granted the opportunity to audition for the role that she believed she could embody.

Her audition shattered any doubts, showcasing Pahwa’s exceptional talent and commitment. The subsequent portrayal of Bhumi Pednekar’s on-screen mother earned Pahwa widespread acclaim, cementing her status as a seasoned and versatile performer in the industry.