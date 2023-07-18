When Shah Rukh Khan Asked Priyanka Chopra About Marriage: 'Will You Marry A Star Like Me?'

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra worked together in two hit films in Bollywood - Don and Don 2. But much before Priyanka became a Hindi film star, she met SRK during the Miss India World pageant in 2000, where he was one of the judges. Shah Rukh got the opportunity to ask Priyanka, who was one of the contestants in the pageant, a ‘hypothetical’ multiple-choice question.

SRK said, “Hypothetically, if you were to marry one of the following, who will it be? An Indian sportsman, like Mohammad Azharuddin — who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride. Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swarovski, who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again. Or a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you a complicated multiple-choice question about a hypothetical wedding like this."