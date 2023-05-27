When Shah Rukh Khan Gave AbRam Life Advice; 'If You Have Dimples, You Can Misbehave...'

On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, AbRam, celebrated his 10th birthday. Shah Rukh has often shared anecdotes about his son, including one where he admitted that AbRam wasn’t always well-behaved with his nannies. The actor said he wants AbRam to grow up to be a polite and well-mannered child during an interview with Zoom Entertainment. Shah Rukh considers himself fortunate to have AbRam, describing him as a child of nature who is incredibly sweet.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Shah Rukh had said, “I’m fortunate to have him. I think he’s quite a child of nature and God, and he’s really sweet. I hope he’s well brought up because only today I was told by a couple of his nannies that he’s really ill-mannered, and so I explained it to him."

When discussing his son’s behaviour, Shah Rukh Khan shared a hilarious conversation He said, “He asked ‘Can I be ill-mannered with you, papa?’ I said ‘yeah, okay’. He said, ‘So then I won’t be with the girls’. Girls, you can’t be, as I always say. But he has, I think, been misbehaving a little. But then if you have dimples, you can misbehave and get away with it, you know."

Earlier, Shah Rukh had explained the meaning of the name AbRam and had said, “AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it is a good mix. It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it."

Shah Rukh has been busy with his work in the last few months. After the release and the blockbuster success of Pathaan, the actor is wrapping up the shoot of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The superstar also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Suhana and Aryan are busy with their Bollywood debut projects. While Suhana is making her acting debut with The Archies, Aryan is eyeing the directorial seat, helming a project under Red Chillies Production.