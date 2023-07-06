When Shah Rukh Khan Offered Money To Get Best Actor Award: 'Main Ghatiya Ho Gaya...'

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably one of the biggest superstars in the world. In his career spanning over 31 years, Shah Rukh has delivered several blockbuster movies and established himself as the King of Bollywood. He also has several accolades to his credit, from 14 Filmfare trophies to France’s highest civilian award - Knight of the Legion of Honour. However, there was a time when SRK was so “desperate" to win an award that he attempted to bribe an editor for the same.

In a video, which has now gone viral on Reddit, Shah Rukh confessed that he had once offered money in order to get Best Actor award. “When a person has a want, a desire for something then he stoops very low. He wants this and that and a bungalow and a car. I was very desperate to get a Best Actor award because I felt, very objectively, that I deserved it. So because of that desire, main ghatiya ho gaya (I stooped low). I went to the editor and said that I want this award and if you want money for it then I’m ready to give that too. But he said that things don’t work like that and that if you are a good actor then people will vote for you."

Advertisement

However, the actor did win the Best Actor award that year but it was because of the public voting and not because of money.