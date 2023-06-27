When Shah Rukh Khan Posed With His Gardener’s Bicycle For Dabboo Rantani's shoot: 'He Was Fab'

Recalling his early acquaintance with Shah Rukh Khan, Dabboo Ratnani said that it dates back to the time when the actor arrived in Delhi with aspirations of becoming a star. Through a mutual friend, Dabboo and Shah Rukh crossed paths even before the latter’s debut in the film industry. “I remember making him pose for an outdoor shoot, on the bonnet of my car. From the time I met him, I knew he was going to be a big star. From the kind of intelligence he has and his words, you can tell when the person has it in their eyes," he shared.

With a career spanning over two decades, Dabboo Ratnani has revolutionised film photography. He has established himself as the go-to photographer for celebrities, known for his ability to capture them with good aesthetics. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Dabboo has worked with many A-listers. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the celebrity photographer shared fun anecdotes and also spoke of his creative process.

Dabboo Ratnani recalled visiting the actor’s residence and conceptualising a photoshoot where Shah Rukh wore a suit with a pinned-up bow tie. “He was like ‘You tell me the idea first’. I told him that I will surprise him. I made him sit on a plastic chair. We did his makeup and hair. I borrowed his gardener’s bicycle and told him ‘to have to sit here’. He was fab!" he said, adding that during a shoot outside Mumbai, he instructed Shah Rukh Khan to wear a suit and walk into a lake with waist-deep water and how the superstar agreed to it.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest pan-Indian release, Jawan, is set to hit theatres in September.